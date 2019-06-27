XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 16:04 BST

Leeds United Closing In On Target, Australia Trip In Mind

 




Leeds United are close to securing Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on another loan spell and want the move done and dusted soon.

Harrison spent last season on loan at Leeds from Manchester City and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa handed him regular minutes on the pitch.


 



Bielsa wants to make sure Harrison is back at Elland Road for next season and, according to BBC Radio Leeds, the Whites are closing in on landing him on another loan deal.

Leeds are currently holding talks with Manchester City as they bid to get the deal signed off.
 


The Yorkshire giants want to make sure Harrison is in the building to travel on the club's pre-season trip to Australia.



Leeds are due to meet rivals Manchester United in a friendly clash Down Under.

The club have prioritised signing players on loan from Premier League clubs this summer as they bid to balance the books.
 


Missing out on promotion to the Premier League has left Leeds keeping a close eye on their costs, while they are also on the verge of selling winger Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur.

 