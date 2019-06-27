Leeds United Closing In On Target, Australia Trip In Mind

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are close to securing Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on another loan spell and want the move done and dusted soon.



Harrison spent last season on loan at Leeds from Manchester City and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa handed him regular minutes on the pitch.













Bielsa wants to make sure Harrison is back at Elland Road for next season and, according to BBC Radio Leeds, the Whites are closing in on landing him on another loan deal.



Leeds are currently holding talks with Manchester City as they bid to get the deal signed off.





The Yorkshire giants want to make sure Harrison is in the building to travel on the club's pre-season trip to Australia.







Leeds are due to meet rivals Manchester United in a friendly clash Down Under.



The club have prioritised signing players on loan from Premier League clubs this summer as they bid to balance the books.





Missing out on promotion to the Premier League has left Leeds keeping a close eye on their costs, while they are also on the verge of selling winger Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur.



