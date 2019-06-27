Leeds United Could Have Buying Option In Loan For Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could have an option to buy in any loan agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Helder Costa.



The Yorkshire giants are focusing on signing players on loan from Premier League clubs this summer as they wrestle with the financial impact of missing out on promotion to the Premier League.













They are expected to take winger Jack Harrison back from Manchester City on a second season-long loan deal, while Costa is also on the agenda.



Leeds though could have an option to keep Costa on a permanent basis after the loan period, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay.





The Championship side are in talks with Wolves over the make-up of the loan deal and a buying option is possible.







Snapping up Costa from Wolves would be a big boost for Leeds, who are set to lose Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur.



Wolves signed Costa, initially on loan, from Benfica in the 2016/17 campaign.





The Portuguese winger then completed a permanent move to Wolves for £13m in the January 2017 transfer window.



