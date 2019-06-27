XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/06/2019 - 13:35 BST

Leeds United Linked Winger Makes Union Berlin Move, Excited By Bundesliga

 




Newly promoted Bundesliga side Union Berlin have confirmed the signing of Leeds United linked Sheraldo Becker from Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

The 24-year-old was linked with being among a number of wingers being targeted by Championship side Leeds. However, the Whites' target will play his football in Germany next season.  


 



Becker's contract with ADO Den Haag is due to end on 30th June after the Dutch side failed to convince the player to sign a new deal.

The availability of the player on a free transfer attracted the interest of a number of clubs, with Leeds being linked with being keen. 
 


Union Berlin have succeeded in convincing the winger to join the club and announced that he has put pen to a four-year contract.



Becker is excited for his first challenge away from home and revealed that he hopes to make valuable contributions to the side in their upcoming Bundesliga campaign.

"It is a big step for me to move to Germany. I am very much looking forward to Union, especially as it is my first stop as a professional abroad", the 24-year-old told Union Berlin's official website.
 


"Now it's important for me to settle into the team well and make my contribution to the club's first Bundesliga season."

Leeds are expected to lose a winger imminently with Jack Clarke all set to move to Tottenham Hotspur. 
 