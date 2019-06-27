Leeds United Tipped To Complete Defender Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are expected to eventually complete the loan signing of defender Ben White from Premier League side Brighton.



The Whites are looking to conclude loan deals for a number of players on the books at Premier League clubs this summer.













They have zeroed in on Brighton centre-back White as they aim to provide competition for places in the heart of defence at Elland Road.



And, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, Leeds are expected to get a deal for White over the line.





He is expected to seal a season-long loan switch to Elland Road at some point this summer.







Leeds would like to get their business in the transfer market done before they head to Australia on a pre-season trip this summer.



They are closing in on signing winger Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a second season-long loan, while Wolves winger Helder Costa is a target.





The Whites are though expected to lose winger Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days.

