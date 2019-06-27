XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 23:01 BST

Leeds United Tipped To Complete Defender Deal

 




Leeds United are expected to eventually complete the loan signing of defender Ben White from Premier League side Brighton.

The Whites are looking to conclude loan deals for a number of players on the books at Premier League clubs this summer.


 



They have zeroed in on Brighton centre-back White as they aim to provide competition for places in the heart of defence at Elland Road.

And, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, Leeds are expected to get a deal for White over the line.
 


He is expected to seal a season-long loan switch to Elland Road at some point this summer.



Leeds would like to get their business in the transfer market done before they head to Australia on a pre-season trip this summer.

They are closing in on signing winger Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a second season-long loan, while Wolves winger Helder Costa is a target.
 


The Whites are though expected to lose winger Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days.
 