Let’s Be Patient With Joe Aribo – Steven Gerrard

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident that the club will help Joe Aribo improve as a player, but has told the fans to remain patient with the midfielder.



The Scottish Premiership side have completed the signing of Aribo from Charlton Atheltic, with the midfielder putting pen to a four-year contract.













Aribo has travelled to Portugal to meet up with his new Rangers' team-mates, but the move is still subject to international clearance.



The attacking midfielder began his career at Staines Town before joining Charlton's youth set-up in 2015.





Aribo made his senior team debut for the Addicks in October 2016 and went on to make 21 more appearances in the same season.







The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2018/19 campaign, scoring 10 goals from 39 League One appearances and helping the London-based club earn promotion to the Championship.



Aribo's impressive campaign attracted interest from several clubs, including ones from the Premier League, who was keen on keeping the youngster at the club.





Despite the player displaying his abilities, Rangers manager Gerrard believes that Aribo still has a lot of room for improvement and is confident that the Light Blues can provide the perfect platform, if they remain patient with him.



“We’re confident we can turn Joe into an even better player and I’m really looking forward to working with him", Gerrard told the club's official website.



“He’s still young and we firmly believe there is a lot to come from him, but we need to be patient in order to allow him to continue his development and to improve as a player with the club.”



Rangers are currently in Portugal, preparing for the upcoming season, which is also Gerrard's second term in charge of the club.

