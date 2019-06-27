XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/06/2019 - 09:02 BST

Liverpool Star To Take Contract Decision Upon Return From Holiday

 




Divock Origi has a new contract offer on his table from Liverpool, who are keen to keep him at the club next season.

Origi started last season as a peripheral figure at Liverpool and almost left the club in the January transfer window in search of more first-team football.  


 



But the Belgian ended the campaign as one of the heroes of Liverpool’s sixth Champions League crown and the club are now prepared to keep him at Anfield.

He still has a year left on his current deal to run and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, his representatives have held positive talks with the Reds over a new contract at the end of the season.
 


It has been claimed Liverpool have offered Origi a new deal to continue at the club and be part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.



The Belgian is expected to make a decision on his future once he returns from his holiday.

Origi may assess how much playing time he will receive next term, but he could be attracted by the idea of extending his stay at Anfield.
 


But despite his late-season heroics, Origi is expected to remain a squad option rather than a starting eleven player.   
 