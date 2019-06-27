Liverpool Talent Set To Join Sporting Lisbon, Astonished At Jurgen Klopp Not Keeping Promise

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Rafael Camacho is set to join Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal after forcing his way out of Anfield.



The 19-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from Anfield over the course of the recently concluded season, after being unhappy with the lack of playing time on offer.













Camacho was close to leaving the club during the winter transfer window for Sporting Lisbon, but according to Portuguese daily A Bola, Jurgen Klopp called him into his office and promised he would receive opportunities to play.



However, Camacho is claimed to have been left astonished after Klopp gave him just one league outing, off the bench in the 90th minute against Crystal Palace.





Camacho quickly made up his mind to leave and has been linked with Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Schalke; Liverpool agreed to loan him to Schalke, but he did not want to go.







And now Sporting Lisbon are now poised to win the race for Camacho.



It is claimed the player will put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with Sporting Lisbon in the next few days, after they managed to reach an agreement with the Reds.





The highly-rated youngster directly contributed to 20 goals from as many appearances for the Liverpool youth team in the Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League last season.



Klopp was not keen on losing him, but Camacho refused to sign a new contract and wanted to leave.

