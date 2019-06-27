Motherwell Confirm David Turnbull Move To Celtic Is Off

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell have announced that David Turnbull’s proposed move to Celtic has been called off after the Scottish champions offered revised terms.



Celtic had an agreement in place with Motherwell a fortnight ago, but the player initially rejected the personal terms offered and seemed to be on his way to Norwich City.













He changed his mind again last week and reached an agreement over a contract with Celtic before undergoing a medical with the Scottish champions.



However, Celtic found a problem during his medical which needed preventative surgery and the move did not go through.





Motherwell revealed the Bhoys still wanted to sign the player, but wanted to renegotiate the terms of the deal and an agreement could not be reached.







They further added that the teenage midfielder will undergo surgery soon and for the moment he remains a Celtic player.



A statement on their club’s website read: “An agreement was reached with the Glasgow club on 12 June, subject to the player agreeing personal terms, which he did, and undergoing a medical.





“During that medical process, an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.



“Celtic were still keen to sign the player despite this matter arising. But having presented revised transfer terms to Motherwell, the clubs could not reach an agreement.”



It remains to be seen whether any other club look to sign Turnbull this summer or whether he continues at Motherwell next season.

