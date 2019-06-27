Neil Lennon Won’t Let Us Slip Up Believes Celtic Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-forward Leigh Griffiths is confident that the Bhoys will not take things for granted as they prepare for the 2019/20 season.



The Scottish Premiership side kicked-off their pre-season campaign with a thumping 6-1 victory against Austrian club Pinkafeld earlier this week.













It was Griffiths who opened the scoring for Neil Lennon's team on the evening, cancelling out the goal scored by Pinkafeld defender Michael Pahr.



Mikey Johnston, Ewan Henderson, Jack Aitchison and Armstrong Oko-Flex followed it up with another five goals and sealed the win for the Hoops.





Griffiths is certain that the team will not let their past successes derail them from their future goals and insisted that Celtic boss Lennon will ensure that.







“We’ve had great success in recent seasons, but pre-season is where we start again and plan for another successful season ahead", the 28-year-old told the club's official website.



"We get the foundations in place, we get our fitness levels up, which helps make sure we have a long and successful campaign.





"The boys won’t be taking their foot off the gas, we’ll be going hard and the gaffer won’t let us slip up."



Celtic will begin the new season with their first Champions League qualifier against FK Saravejo of Bosnia, with the first leg scheduled to take place on 9th July.

