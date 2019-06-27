XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 21:28 BST

Neil Lennon Won’t Let Us Slip Up Believes Celtic Striker

 




Celtic centre-forward Leigh Griffiths is confident that the Bhoys will not take things for granted as they prepare for the 2019/20 season.

The Scottish Premiership side kicked-off their pre-season campaign with a thumping 6-1 victory against Austrian club Pinkafeld earlier this week.  


 



It was Griffiths who opened the scoring for Neil Lennon's team on the evening, cancelling out the goal scored by Pinkafeld defender Michael Pahr.

Mikey Johnston, Ewan Henderson, Jack  Aitchison and Armstrong Oko-Flex followed it up with another five goals and sealed the win for the Hoops.
 


Griffiths is certain that the team will not let their past successes derail them from their future goals and insisted that Celtic boss Lennon will ensure that.



We’ve had great success in recent seasons, but pre-season is where we start again and plan for another successful season ahead", the 28-year-old told the club's official website.

"We get the foundations in place, we get our fitness levels up, which helps make sure we have a long and successful campaign.
 


"The boys won’t be taking their foot off the gas, we’ll be going hard and the gaffer won’t let us slip up."

Celtic will begin the new season with their first Champions League qualifier against FK Saravejo of Bosnia, with the first leg scheduled to take place on 9th July.   
 