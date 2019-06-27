No Substance – Rangers Not Interested In 34-Year-Old Despite Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers do not have an interest in signing former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel this summer, according to Radio Clyde.



The 34-year-old centre-back is out of contract at Fenerbahce at the end of the month and is available on a free transfer in the ongoing transfer window.













Steven Gerrard was keen on Skrtel last summer and Rangers have been linked with rekindling their interest in the former Liverpool defender this summer.



Rangers have been linked with wanting Skrtel at Ibrox, but it is claimed that the Gers now have no interest in the centre-back.





The Glasgow giants are not currently considering signing Skrtel and the veteran defender is not a target for Rangers this summer.







His history with Gerrard at Liverpool has been played up, but for the moment, the Rangers manager is eyeing other targets ahead of the start of their season.



Rangers have recruited George Edmundson, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart this summer.





The Gers are expected to do more business, but the odds are against Skrtel arriving.

