Photo: Leeds United Linked Luca Connell Given Celtic Park Tour

Leeds United linked Luca Connell has been spotted taking a tour of Celtic Park with his family amid signs that he could join the Scottish champions.



The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season with Bolton Wanderers and went on to make 10 appearances in the Championship during their recently concluded campaign.













And following his rise to prominence within the first team at Bolton, Connell was called up to represent the Republic of Ireland at senior level.



Despite being forced to withdraw from the national team squad due to an injury, Connell has continued to attract interest from several clubs.





Leeds have been amongst a host of clubs credited with holding an interest in Connell, but Celtic look to be in pole position.







And the Bhoys’ hopes of landing Connell could be given a huge boost with the player spotted taking a VIP tour of Parkhead with his family today.



The picture went viral on Twitter and was taken by an eagle-eyed supporter, who spotted Connell alongside Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.





Although Connell paid a visit to Parkhead, it remains to be seen whether he has been sold on the idea of joining Celtic, or whether other suitors such as Leeds still have an opportunity to have a say in the race.



All eyes will be on Celtic and their summer transfer window now, especially after the collapse of a deal to sign David Turnbull from Motherwell.

