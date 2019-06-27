XRegister
27/06/2019 - 09:10 BST

Photo: Virgil van Dijk Snapped At Rangers Training Base

 




Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been spotted keeping fit at Rangers' training camp in southern Portugal.

The Netherlands international centre-back had a lengthy season at Anfield, with Liverpool going all the way to the Champions League final at the start of June, while he then turned out for his country at the UEFA Nations League.


 



But a lengthy holiday appears to be the last thing on Van Dijk's mind and he is determined to keep his fitness levels sky high.

The Reds centre-back has been snapped jogging around Rangers' training camp in the Algarve on Thursday morning.
 


Van Dijk is a former Celtic player and the sight of the defender training at Rangers' complex may raise eyebrows in some quarters.



The Dutchman was a key player for Liverpool last term in their successful campaign.

As a result, Van Dijk is a contender to win the Ballon d'Or.
 


Liverpool have a hectic summer of friendly games and are due to face Tranmere Rovers, Bradford City, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Sporting Lisbon, Napoli and Lyon.
 