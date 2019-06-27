Rangers Target’s Agent In Europe, Looking For Potential Destinations For Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce have yet to make an improved contract offer to Rangers linked Martin Skrtel and his agent is currently in Europe looking for potential destinations for his client.



The Slovakian defender made the switch to Turkey with Fenerbahce after parting ways with Liverpool during the summer of 2016.













Despite being an integral member of the first team squad at Fenerbahce, Skrtel has yet to agree on a contract renewal with the Super Lig giants.



Fenerbahce are unwilling to meet Skrtel’s contractual demands and Rangers have been linked with wanting to take him to Ibrox this summer.





Steven Gerrard, who played alongside Skrtel at Liverpool, has reportedly zeroed in on his former team-mate as the ideal candidate to bolster his ranks ahead of the upcoming season.







Fenerbahce have yet to make a new offer to Skrtel, according to Turkish media outlet Haber Global.



The defender's agent is claimed to currently be in Europe and looking for potential destinations to put to his client.





As such, it remains to be seen whether Gerrard and Rangers firm up their interest to snap up Skrtel on a Bosman deal in the summer transfer window.



Rangers have already strengthened their squad with the addition of Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie, Steven Davis, Greg Stewart, George Edmundson, Sheyi Ojo and Joe Aribo this summer.

