06 October 2018

27/06/2019 - 11:55 BST

27/06/2019 - 11:55 BST

Returning Chelsea Loan Star Looking For Playing Time Guarantees, Prepared To Leave Stamford Bridge

 




Kurt Zouma would be prepared to join Everton in a permanent deal this summer if he does not receive assurances over first-team opportunities at Chelsea, according to the BBC.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Everton and had a highly successful stint at Goodison Park under Marco Silva.  


 



Chelsea are expected to demand a fee in excess of £30m if they decide to sell Zouma this summer and Everton have identified him as one of their priority targets.

Silva and Everton director of football Marcel Brands are working on taking Zouma back to Merseyside next season and are keen to sign him on a permanent contract.
 


Any deal to sell Zouma would have to be ratified by the new Chelsea manager, likely to be Frank Lampard, but the player is said to be prepared to move.



It has been claimed if the Frenchman does not receive any assurances of more first-team opportunities next season at Chelsea, he would be prepared to move to Everton.

He enjoyed playing regular football at Everton last season and would be open to joining the club on a permanent deal.
 


However, Chelsea’s two-transfer ban could still play a role in spoiling Everton’s plans to sign Zouma.   
 