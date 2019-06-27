Roma Ready To Try Again In Chase For Arsenal and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are eyeing relaunching a move for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked Joachim Andersen, despite being initially rebuffed by Sampdoria in the summer transfer window.



The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from several clubs in the summer transfer window, courtesy of his consistent performances for Sampdoria last term.













Andersen has admitted that he would like to seek a fresh challenge away from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, amidst interest from the Premier League.



Arsenal and Tottenham have been mooted as potential destinations for Andersen, who prefers a switch to England, in the ongoing summer transfer window.





However, the Dane also has considerable interest from within Italy and, according to Italian outlet calciomercato.com, Roma are eyeing rekindling their interest in the defender.







The Giallorossi failed with an approach previously, but it is claimed they want to test Sampdoria yet again by relaunching a swoop for the highly-coveted Andersen.



Andersen has already received an offer from Lyon, but he has yet to be sold on the idea of making the switch to Ligue 1, due to his liking for the Premier League.





As such, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Tottenham take advantage of his preference this summer.



Sampdoria have slapped €35m asking price on Andersen, who has a contract with the club that expires only in 2022.

