Saint-Etienne Board Locked In Meeting Amid Arsenal’s William Saliba Interest

Saint-Etienne's board are holding a meeting today and Arsenal's interest in William Saliba is tipped to be on the agenda.



The Gunners want to snap up the teenage central defender and have already agreed terms with his representatives.













But Arsenal must thrash out terms with Saint-Etienne, who are keen to make sure Saliba is loaned back for next season as a condition of any sale.



Matters could move forward today as, according to Yahoo Sport France, Saint-Etienne's board are holding a meeting.





They are tipped to discuss the situation around Saliba and Arsenal's interest in the defender.







Saint-Etienne have taken a hardline stance on Saliba and signalled they are willing to keep him for another 12 months if their demands over a sale are not met.



The highly rated defender is under contract with Les Verts until 2023, meaning Saint-Etienne are under no pressure to sell.





But with Arsenal having a restricted transfer budget this summer, eyebrows may be raised at the Gunners using a portion of it to sign a player and then send him back on a season-long loan.



