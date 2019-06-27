Schalke See Off Man Utd and West Ham, Set To Land Turkish Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke have won the race for the signature of VfB Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak, who has also been linked with Manchester United, West Ham, Bayern Munich and AC Milan.



The 19-year-old centre-back has been at the centre of a transfer saga this summer and it seems the speculation around his future has come to an end.













His representatives have been in talks with several clubs over the last few weeks, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich and AC Milan over his future destination.



West Ham have also been keen on getting their hands on the young Turkish defender, but Kabak is set to continue in the Bundesliga next season.





But Bayern Munich will not be the beneficiaries, as according to German magazine Sport Bild, Schalke have come out of nowhere and clinched a deal to sign the player this summer.







Kabak has made the decision over his future after being wanted by several clubs and he has chosen Schalke as his new club.



The Bundesliga giants will spend a fee of €15m to take the teenage centre-back away from Stuttgart.





Schalke technical director Michael Reschke played a key role in convincing Kabak to make the decision in his club’s favour.



He was in charge at Stuttgart when they signed Kabak from Galatasaray in January earlier this year.

