XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 10:59 BST

Schalke See Off Man Utd and West Ham, Set To Land Turkish Defender

 




Schalke have won the race for the signature of VfB Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak, who has also been linked with Manchester United, West Ham, Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been at the centre of a transfer saga this summer and it seems the speculation around his future has come to an end.  


 



His representatives have been in talks with several clubs over the last few weeks, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich and AC Milan over his future destination.

West Ham have also been keen on getting their hands on the young Turkish defender, but Kabak is set to continue in the Bundesliga next season.
 


But Bayern Munich will not be the beneficiaries, as according to German magazine Sport Bild, Schalke have come out of nowhere and clinched a deal to sign the player this summer.



Kabak has made the decision over his future after being wanted by several clubs and he has chosen Schalke as his new club.

The Bundesliga giants will spend a fee of €15m to take the teenage centre-back away from Stuttgart.
 


Schalke technical director Michael Reschke played a key role in convincing Kabak to make the decision in his club’s favour.

He was in charge at Stuttgart when they signed Kabak from Galatasaray in January earlier this year.   
 