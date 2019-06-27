Sepp van den Berg Explains Why He’s Joined Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Netherlands youth international Sepp van den Berg has expressed his delight at joining Liverpool, who he feels are the biggest club in the world.



Liverpool have beaten off competition from clubs such as Bayern Munich for the signature of the young centre-back from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle.















The Dutchman reportedly flew into England on Tuesday night, along with his agents and parents, to hold a final round of talks with Liverpool and underwent a medical on Wednesday.



The youngster is ecstatic at joining Liverpool and admits that the club’s track record of developing young players convinced him to move to Merseyside this summer.





He also conceded that Jurgen Klopp’s presence also played a key role in him agreeing to join Liverpool and he is looking forward to making his mark for the club in the coming years.







Van der Berg told the club’s official website: “It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.



“I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.





“Of course, the trainer [Jurgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.



“I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”



Van den Berg made 15 appearances in the Dutch top flight last season for Zwolle and is highly rated in his homeland.

