Serie A Side Keen On West Ham Star But Concerned Over Wages

Bologna have identified West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang as a potential target to bolster their ranks, but feel his wages are excessive.



The Hammers have been busy in the summer transfer window and roped in Pablo Fornals from Villarreal to strengthen their midfield ahead of the upcoming season.













Manuel Pellegrini wants to bring in more reinforcements this summer and could depend on offloading players to arrange the funds for potential transfers.



As such, Obiang has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium, amidst interest from Italy, where he came up through the ranks at Sampdoria.





Roma have been linked with wanting Obiang and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Bologna have zeroed in on him to bolster their options in midfield.







It is claimed that Bologna have identified Obiang and Alfred Duncan of Sassuolo as the potential candidates to partner Erick Pulgar in midfield at the club next season.



However, the Italian club are concerned by the wages earned by Obiang at West Ham and feel €2m per season might be a stretch for them to afford.





Obiang made 29 appearances in all competitions for West Ham last season.



He has three years remaining on his contract with the Hammers in east London.

