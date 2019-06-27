XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/06/2019 - 23:25 BST

Sevilla Ready To Meet Figures Needed For Liverpool Linked Hakim Ziyech, Player Puts Off Decision

 




Sevilla want to pay Ajax a fee of €30m in order to land midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with Liverpool.

Ziyech can leave last season's Champions League semi-finalists for a fee of €30m and Sevilla smell a bargain.


 



According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Spanish giants are fully prepared to pay €30m for the Morocco international and have also signalled they are prepared to meet Ziyech's personal terms.

However, Ziyech has not yet given the green light to a move to Sevilla.
 


The midfielder is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations and is in no mood to shift his focus.



Ziyech only wants to decide on his future after his involvement in the tournament in Egypt comes to an end this summer.

The 26-year-old has been clear that any move away from Ajax must feel right and it remains to be seen if Sevilla are a destination which pleases the midfielder.
 


Ziyech, who shone in the Champions League last season, has been linked with a host of clubs, including Liverpool, and at €30m there may well be more interest in his signature soon.
 