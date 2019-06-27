Sheffield United Signal Willingness To Snap Up Celtic Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United are prepared to pay up to £5m for Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair, who is also a Celtic target this summer, according to the Northern Echo.



McNair joined Boro last year but struggled to break into Tony Pulis’ team after collecting an injury and remained a bit part player on Teesside.













He did end the campaign strongly, starting the last four Championship games and did enough to put himself on the radar of several clubs this summer.



Celtic have identified the Northern Ireland international as a potential defensive reinforcement ahead of next season, but they are likely to face stiff competition from Premier League new boys Sheffield United.





Sheffield United have been in touch with Boro to discuss the possibility of taking McNair to Bramall Lane ahead of next season.







Ahead of their first campaign back in the Premier League, Chris Wilder wants to add more defensive options to his squad and McNair has been identified as a target.



It has been claimed the Blades are ready to go up to £5m, the fee Middlesbrough forked out to sign McNair from Sunderland last summer.





The 24-year-old has experience of playing in the Premier League when he featured for Manchester United after breaking through from their youth set-up.

