Teams Will Improve – Celtic Star Warns Bhoys Must Keep Pushing

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie believes that other Scottish clubs will have improved over the summer and as such the Hoops need to prove their worth again.



The Scottish Premiership side secured their third consecutive domestic treble last season and are now preparing for the 2019/20 season.













Celtic were delivered a blow when Brendan Rodgers joined Premier League side Leicester City as manager in February. However, the Bhoys brought in Neil Lennon on a temporary basis and ensured that they continued their dominance in Scotland.



The 48-year-old led the club to a league triumph and then sealed another historic treble by defeating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on 25th May.





Although last season's treble is a sign of Celtic's dominance in Scottish football, Christie believes that that is no reason for the team to relax. The Celtic star insists that the Bhoys' rivals improved last term and will again.







"We have to get right back at it and pick up from where we left off last season, because we want silverware every season at this club", the 24-year-old told Celtic's official website.



"At pre-season training, we wipe the board clean and we go again. It’s an even playing field now, and we need to prove we can win trophies once more.





“Last year, the rest of Scottish football all stepped up, throughout the whole league, and I’m sure that will happen again this year.



"As always, it’s up to us to match that and go one further again.”



The Hoops defeated Austrian side Pinkafeld 6-1 in their first friendly of the summer on Wednesday.

