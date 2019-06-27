Tottenham Poised To Rival Arsenal For Defender, Offer Incoming

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have initiated contact with Saint-Etienne for Arsenal target William Saliba and are expected to table a bid for him soon.



The 18-year-old has emerged as a priority signing for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, as they aim to strengthen their defence ahead of the upcoming season.













As such, the Gunners have already worked out an agreement with his representatives and are engaged in talks to agree a fee with Saint-Etienne.



However, Saint-Etienne have adopted a firm stance on Saliba and want him to be loaned back to them, should they cash in on him this summer.





Tottenham Hotspur have also kept a close eye on Saliba, and according to French radio station RMC Sport, they are poised to firm up their interest in the defender.







It is claimed Spurs are in touch with Saliba's representatives and have told Saint-Etienne that they will make an offer in the coming hours.



Meanwhile, Arsenal are still engaged in talks with the French club and it remains to be seen whether they can beat rivals Tottenham to secure a deal for Saliba in the summer transfer window.





The Frenchman made 16 appearances for Saint-Etienne during his debut season in Ligue 1 with the club.



Saint-Etienne have locked him down to a contract that runs until 2023.

