06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/06/2019 - 09:53 BST

We’re Confident of Success – Rangers Star Happy With Squad Strengthening

 




Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has admitted that the upcoming season is going to be tough, but is confident the team have what it takes to be successful.

The Gers are currently in Portugal, preparing for their second season under the management of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.  


 



The 39-year-old manager has been in the process of strengthening the squad since his arrival, making several signings and promoting youngsters from the academy.

Among the new faces brought into the team by the Englishman is Northern Ireland skipper Davis. The midfielder joined the Gers from Southampton on a six-month loan deal in January, but made the switch permanent this summer.
 


The 34-year-old is aware of the improvements the side have made over the last year and insisted that Rangers have the potential to make the upcoming campaign a successful one.



I certainly think there has been a good level of progress and there have been some good additions made in the summer", Davis told Rangers TV.

"So I think the squad is getting stronger and that is going to stand us in good stead and towards the end of the season we put in some really, really good performances and got good results.
 


We know it is going to be another difficult year but I think there is a lot of confidence in the group that we can go and make it a successful one.”

Rangers accumulated 78 points from 38 matches last season, finishing second in the Scottish Premiership and are currently preparing for the new season in southern Portugal.   
 