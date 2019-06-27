XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 20:26 BST

Young Striker Set To Complete Leeds United Move Soon

 




Leeds United are poised to complete the signing of Spanish striker Rafa Mujica.

The Whites were strongly linked with the Barcelona B star earlier this summer, but the trail appeared to go cold and there was doubt over whether he would head to Elland Road.


 



Mujica though is set to join Leeds and, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, the Whites will snap up the 20-year-old soon.

He will bolster the options available to head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.
 


The Spanish attacker is out of contract at Barcelona this summer and is set to try his luck in England with Leeds.



He spent time in the youth ranks at Canary Island club Las Palmas before being tempted to continue his development at Barcelona.

Mujica enjoyed regular football with Barcelona B in the third tier of Spanish football over the course of the recently concluded season.
 


He leaves the Camp Nou having not made a senior appearance for Barcelona.
 