Young Striker Set To Complete Leeds United Move Soon

Leeds United are poised to complete the signing of Spanish striker Rafa Mujica.



The Whites were strongly linked with the Barcelona B star earlier this summer, but the trail appeared to go cold and there was doubt over whether he would head to Elland Road.













Mujica though is set to join Leeds and, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, the Whites will snap up the 20-year-old soon.



He will bolster the options available to head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.





The Spanish attacker is out of contract at Barcelona this summer and is set to try his luck in England with Leeds.







He spent time in the youth ranks at Canary Island club Las Palmas before being tempted to continue his development at Barcelona.



Mujica enjoyed regular football with Barcelona B in the third tier of Spanish football over the course of the recently concluded season.





He leaves the Camp Nou having not made a senior appearance for Barcelona.

