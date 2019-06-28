AC Milan Call Off Lucas Torreira Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have ended their interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after it became clear the Gunners have no interest in letting him leave.



Torreira played a whopping 50 times for Arsenal in his first season at the Emirates following his move from Sampdoria last summer.













The midfielder quickly became a lynchpin of Unai Emery’s side and is likely to play a major role as Arsenal look to break into the top four again in the 2019/20 campaign.



However, the 23-year-old’s future at Arsenal has come under the scanner this summer due to AC Milan’s interest in taking him back to Italy ahead of next season.





But Torreira is likely to continue at Arsenal and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are no longer trying to get their hands on the player this summer.







The Serie A giants tried to convince the player to consider a switch, but it became clear that Torreira was not going to push for a move away from Arsenal this summer.



AC Milan also found reluctant sellers in Arsenal, who were not even prepared to sell him in the face of a €40m offer.





With Torreira not desperate to leave and Arsenal not willing to sell, AC Milan are now tipped to turn to other targets.

