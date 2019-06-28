XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2019 - 09:22 BST

AC Milan Call Off Lucas Torreira Chase

 




AC Milan have ended their interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after it became clear the Gunners have no interest in letting him leave.

Torreira played a whopping 50 times for Arsenal in his first season at the Emirates following his move from Sampdoria last summer.  


 



The midfielder quickly became a lynchpin of Unai Emery’s side and is likely to play a major role as Arsenal look to break into the top four again in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the 23-year-old’s future at Arsenal has come under the scanner this summer due to AC Milan’s interest in taking him back to Italy ahead of next season.
 


But Torreira is likely to continue at Arsenal and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are no longer trying to get their hands on the player this summer.



The Serie A giants tried to convince the player to consider a switch, but it became clear that Torreira was not going to push for a move away from Arsenal this summer.

AC Milan also found reluctant sellers in Arsenal, who were not even prepared to sell him in the face of a €40m offer.
 


With Torreira not desperate to leave and Arsenal not willing to sell, AC Milan are now tipped to turn to other targets.   
 