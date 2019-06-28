XRegister
06 October 2018

28/06/2019 - 13:43 BST

Alleged Player Mutiny Behind Nottingham Forest’s Martin O’Neill Sacking

 




Nottingham Forest were forced into sacking Martin O’Neill due to an alleged mutiny within the squad over his training methods, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 67-year-old’s return to Nottingham Forest lasted just six months after the club decided to terminate his contract today.


 



His assistant Roy Keane stepped away from his post earlier this week and now O’Neill has been sacked with a year still left on his contract with the club.

It is alleged the Championship club were left with little choice after it became clear that O’Neill was facing a player mutiny from within the squad.
 


The former Aston Villa boss’ methods came under fire as Nottingham Forest were getting ready for pre-season preparations ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.



Nottingham Forest thought that they had little choice but to act decisively and the axe fell on O’Neill’s time at the club.

They finished eight points off the Championship playoff spots in ninth – the same spot from where O’Neill took charge of the club from after replacing Aitor Karanka in January.
 


O’Neill remains a celebrated player at the club where he won two European Cups in the 1980s.   
 