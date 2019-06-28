Arsenal Continue Talks To Sign William Saliba, No Agreement Yet, No Tottenham Offer Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are yet to meet the financial demands of Saint-Etienne for William Saliba, while Tottenham Hotspur have yet to table an official bid.



The 18-year-old centre-back is a top target Arsenal this summer and the club have been in talks with Saint-Etienne to sign the youngster.













Arsenal have tabled a bid which only reaches €30m with add-ons, but there is no agreement yet for Saliba to move to the Emirates Stadium.



According to Yahoo Sport France, the French club want €30m up-front as a guaranteed fee before they agree to sell the defender in the ongoing transfer window.





Arsenal are also yet to agree to Saint-Etienne’s demand to keep Saliba on loan at the club for one more season before letting him go next year.







However, the two clubs have continued to hold talks with a view to reaching an agreement for his transfer.



The Gunners are also set to face stiff competition from Tottenham, who have also laid their eyes on the young centre-back.





Spurs have been in touch with Saliba's entourage and have communicated to Saint-Etienne that they will lodge a proposal.



The offer from the Champions League runners-up though is yet to arrive.

