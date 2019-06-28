XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/06/2019 - 17:06 BST

Arsenal Continue Talks To Sign William Saliba, No Agreement Yet, No Tottenham Offer Yet

 




Arsenal are yet to meet the financial demands of Saint-Etienne for William Saliba, while Tottenham Hotspur have yet to table an official bid. 

The 18-year-old centre-back is a top target Arsenal this summer and the club have been in talks with Saint-Etienne to sign the youngster.  


 



Arsenal have tabled a bid which only reaches €30m with add-ons, but there is no agreement yet for Saliba to move to the Emirates Stadium.

According to Yahoo Sport France, the French club want €30m up-front as a guaranteed fee before they agree to sell the defender in the ongoing transfer window.
 


Arsenal are also yet to agree to Saint-Etienne’s demand to keep Saliba on loan at the club for one more season before letting him go next year.



However, the two clubs have continued to hold talks with a view to reaching an agreement for his transfer.

The Gunners are also set to face stiff competition from Tottenham, who have also laid their eyes on the young centre-back.
 


Spurs have been in touch with Saliba's entourage and have communicated to Saint-Etienne that they will lodge a proposal.

The offer from the Champions League runners-up though is yet to arrive.  
 