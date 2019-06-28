Benfica Were In Race To Sign Him From Liverpool Until The End – Rafael Camacho’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of former Liverpool midfielder Rafael Camacho has revealed Benfica were very much in the race to sign his client until the last moment.



Camacho completed a move to Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, with Liverpool earning a fee of €5m, which could rise to €7m based on his performances.













The winger’s future has been under the scanner since January and after weeks of negotiations he finally left Liverpool and returned to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon, the club where he was a former academy player.



However, Sporting Lisbon won a close race to clinch his signature as Benfica were also interested in getting their hands on the young Portuguese talent.





And Euclides Camacho, the winger’s agent, admits that Benfica remained in contention to sign the former Red until the last moments before the move to Sporting Lisbon was finalised.







“Benfica remained in the race until the last moment”, the agent told Portuguese radio station Radio Renaissance.



“We are talking about the two great clubs of Portugal, alongside FC Porto.





“But it materialised on the side of Sporting.”



Liverpool have secured a hefty sell-on clause and a buy-back option as part of the agreement to sell Camacho to Sporting Lisbon.

