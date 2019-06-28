Bolton Take Hardline Stance Over Celtic Target Luca Connell

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers have rejected a request from Celtic target Luca Connell to terminate his scholarship contract and are determined to earn a transfer fee if he wants to leave the club this summer.



The 18-year-old midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season at Bolton and went on to appear ten times for Bolton in their recently concluded Championship campaign.













He earned a call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad on the back of his performances last season but was forced to withdraw due to an injury.



Clubs such as Leeds United and Rangers have been linked with him, but Celtic are said to be in pole position to sign Connell, who has asked to terminate his contract.





But according to the Bolton News, the Trotters have rejected the request and are standing firm on getting a transfer fee if he leaves the club this summer.







Bolton took up an option of a third year on the youngster’s scholarship contract with a view to new ownership offering him a professional deal later.



Celtic, who gave a tour of Parkhead to Connell on Thursday, would have had to pay just £250,000 as a development fee had Bolton terminated his contract.





But the League One club are now insistent that the youngster’s suitors will have to pay a transfer fee to get their hands on the 18-year-old.

