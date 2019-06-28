XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2019 - 17:29 BST

Crazy Decision – Former Nottingham Forest Star Unhappy With Martin O’Neill Sacking

 




Former Nottingham Forest star Darren Huckerby has slammed the club for taking the decision to get rid of Martin O’Neill.

O’Neill returned to Nottingham Forest, where he was a much-celebrated player, in January to take charge of the club from Aitor Karanka, who left the club in ninth in the Championship table.  


 



Nottingham Forest finished the season ninth and eight points off the playoff spots and O'Neill was relishing a summer transfer window to put his stamp on the squad.

However, the Championship club sacked the 67-year-old on Friday due to alleged player unrest behind the scenes and appointed Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi as their new head coach.
 


Huckerby conceded that it was again one of those crazy decisions from the Nottingham Forest board when the club looked to be heading into the right direction.



He took to Twitter and wrote: “As a Nottingham lad and ex-player, there’s something not quite right at Nottingham Forest.

“[It] always looks like [the] club is heading in [the] right direction then crazy decisions at the top!”
 


Former Celtic star Chris Sutton also indicated his irritation at O’Neill losing his job at the City Ground and said: “The game has gone.”

Lamouchi is the 13th manager Nottingham Forest have appointed in the last eight years.   
 