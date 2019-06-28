Crazy Decision – Former Nottingham Forest Star Unhappy With Martin O’Neill Sacking

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Nottingham Forest star Darren Huckerby has slammed the club for taking the decision to get rid of Martin O’Neill.



O’Neill returned to Nottingham Forest, where he was a much-celebrated player, in January to take charge of the club from Aitor Karanka, who left the club in ninth in the Championship table.













Nottingham Forest finished the season ninth and eight points off the playoff spots and O'Neill was relishing a summer transfer window to put his stamp on the squad.



However, the Championship club sacked the 67-year-old on Friday due to alleged player unrest behind the scenes and appointed Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi as their new head coach.





Huckerby conceded that it was again one of those crazy decisions from the Nottingham Forest board when the club looked to be heading into the right direction.







He took to Twitter and wrote: “As a Nottingham lad and ex-player, there’s something not quite right at Nottingham Forest.



“[It] always looks like [the] club is heading in [the] right direction then crazy decisions at the top!”





Former Celtic star Chris Sutton also indicated his irritation at O’Neill losing his job at the City Ground and said: “The game has gone.”



Lamouchi is the 13th manager Nottingham Forest have appointed in the last eight years.

