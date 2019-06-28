XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2019 - 10:18 BST

D-Day Approaches – Liverpool To Make Loan Decision On Star This Weekend

 




A decision over where Marko Grujic will play on loan next season is set to be made this weekend, but Turkish giants Galatasaray are out of the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old impressed during his season-long deal at Hertha Berlin, where he notched up 22 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.  


 



However, the midfielder is not expected to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the upcoming season and looks set for another temporary stint away from Anfield.

Hertha Berlin want to re-sign him on another loan, while Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen.
 


Galatasaray have been looking to take Grujic to Turkey, but according to German daily the Berliner Kurier, it has been decided the midfielder will stay in the Bundesliga.



And a decision on which club will be made this weekend, with Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt all potential destinations.

Liverpool, who are not keen on offloading Grujic on a permanent basis, are expected to sanction only a one-year loan.
 


All eyes will be on whether Grujic will return to Hertha Berlin or decide to continue his development elsewhere in Germany.

The Croatian has a contract at Anfield that expires only in 2023.   
 