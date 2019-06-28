D-Day Approaches – Liverpool To Make Loan Decision On Star This Weekend

Follow @insidefutbol





A decision over where Marko Grujic will play on loan next season is set to be made this weekend, but Turkish giants Galatasaray are out of the race for his signature.



The 23-year-old impressed during his season-long deal at Hertha Berlin, where he notched up 22 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.













However, the midfielder is not expected to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the upcoming season and looks set for another temporary stint away from Anfield.



Hertha Berlin want to re-sign him on another loan, while Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen.





Galatasaray have been looking to take Grujic to Turkey, but according to German daily the Berliner Kurier, it has been decided the midfielder will stay in the Bundesliga.







And a decision on which club will be made this weekend, with Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt all potential destinations.



Liverpool, who are not keen on offloading Grujic on a permanent basis, are expected to sanction only a one-year loan.





All eyes will be on whether Grujic will return to Hertha Berlin or decide to continue his development elsewhere in Germany.



The Croatian has a contract at Anfield that expires only in 2023.

