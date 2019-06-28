EFL Cup Promise Cuts No Ice, Goalkeeper Rejects Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Markus Schubert has opted to knock back interest from Arsenal, despite holding talks with the Gunners, as he wants to remain in Germany.



The Germany Under-21 goalkeeper has decided to leave Dynamo Dresden at the end of this month, when his contract runs out with the club.













Schubert is not short of potential suitors in the summer transfer window, owing to his impressive performances in the German second-tier with Dynamo Dresden.



Arsenal are believed to be among the clubs wanting to sign him this summer, while several clubs in the Bundesliga are also keen on his signature.





And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Schubert wants to continue plying his trade in Germany after leaving Dynamo Dresden this month, with Schalke firm favourites to secure his signature.







Schubert has opted against joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window, despite being promised he would play in the EFL Cup.



Despite the competition for his signature, it is believed that Schalke are leading the chase to sign Schubert on a free transfer.





All eyes will be on Schubert during the European Under-21 Championship final against Spain on Sunday in Italy, where he could further restate his credentials.



Schubert made 31 appearances in the German second-tier last season.

