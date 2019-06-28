XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2019 - 15:34 BST

EFL Cup Promise Cuts No Ice, Goalkeeper Rejects Arsenal

 




Markus Schubert has opted to knock back interest from Arsenal, despite holding talks with the Gunners, as he wants to remain in Germany.

The Germany Under-21 goalkeeper has decided to leave Dynamo Dresden at the end of this month, when his contract runs out with the club.  


 



Schubert is not short of potential suitors in the summer transfer window, owing to his impressive performances in the German second-tier with Dynamo Dresden.

Arsenal are believed to be among the clubs wanting to sign him this summer, while several clubs in the Bundesliga are also keen on his signature.
 


And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Schubert wants to continue plying his trade in Germany after leaving Dynamo Dresden this month, with Schalke firm favourites to secure his signature.



Schubert has opted against joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window, despite being promised he would play in the EFL Cup.

Despite the competition for his signature, it is believed that Schalke are leading the chase to sign Schubert on a free transfer.
 


All eyes will be on Schubert during the European Under-21 Championship final against Spain on Sunday in Italy, where he could further restate his credentials.

Schubert made 31 appearances in the German second-tier last season.   
 