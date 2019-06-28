XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/06/2019 - 16:50 BST

Fenerbahce Line Up Luxury Villa For Liverpool and Southampton Linked Attacker, Deal Close

 




Fenerbahce will pay one year's worth of rent for a luxury villa as sweetener in the deal offered to Southampton and Liverpool linked Max Kruse.

The 31-year-old has opted against renewing his contract with Werder Bremen and will leave the German club when his contract expires at the end of this month.  


 



Kruse has attracted the interest of several clubs due to his imminent free transfer status, and has been linked with Premier League sides Liverpool and Southampton.

However, Fenerbahce have stepped up their interest in Kruse over the last few weeks by tabling a contractual offer to take him to the Super Lig this summer.
 


They are now set to sign Kruse and, according to Turkish outlet Kralspor, Fenerbahce will pay the rent for a luxury villa in Istanbul for the player, for a year.



The villa, complete with swimming pool, is located in Beykoz and Fenerbahce feel it will help Kruse to settle in.

The German is expected to receive €2.5m per year at Fenerbahce, while he will also bag €1.5m as signing bonus for putting pen to paper to a three-year deal with the club.
 


Kruse is poised to follow his agent to Istanbul and put pen-to-paper on the deal soon.

He netted 12 goals and registered 14 assists for his team-mates in all competitions last season.   
 