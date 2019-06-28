XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2019 - 09:20 BST

Fiorentina Ready To Make Southampton Target First Choice Goalkeeper

 




Fiorentina are prepared to make Southampton target Bartlomiej Dragowski their first-choice goalkeeper, amidst talk of Alban Lafont wanting to leave the club.

Lafont, who made the switch to Fiorentina from Toulouse in Ligue 1 last summer, has piqued the interest of Nantes during the ongoing summer transfer window.  


 



The shot-stopper has requested a move to return to France and has already agreed personal terms with Nantes, who made an unsuccessful offer to sign him on an initial loan with option to buy.

La Viola are eyeing fetching a profit from the sale of Lafont, who joined the club for a fee of €8m last summer, and remain prepared to handle a potential exit on a permanent deal.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fiorentina are poised to offer Southampton target Dragowski the role of first-choice goalkeeper at the club, amidst talk of Lafont leaving.



The 21-year-old, who impressed on loan at Empoli during the second half of last season, has emerged as a target for both Southampton and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

However, it is claimed that Fiorentina are not prepared to let him go, especially considering Lafont is increasingly edging towards the exit door in Tuscany.
 


Lazio were also linked with wanting Dragowski as the replacement for Thomas Strakosha, who attracted interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Polish goalkeeper has another two years remaining on his contract with La Viola.   
 