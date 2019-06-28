Fiorentina Ready To Make Southampton Target First Choice Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are prepared to make Southampton target Bartlomiej Dragowski their first-choice goalkeeper, amidst talk of Alban Lafont wanting to leave the club.



Lafont, who made the switch to Fiorentina from Toulouse in Ligue 1 last summer, has piqued the interest of Nantes during the ongoing summer transfer window.













The shot-stopper has requested a move to return to France and has already agreed personal terms with Nantes, who made an unsuccessful offer to sign him on an initial loan with option to buy.



La Viola are eyeing fetching a profit from the sale of Lafont, who joined the club for a fee of €8m last summer, and remain prepared to handle a potential exit on a permanent deal.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fiorentina are poised to offer Southampton target Dragowski the role of first-choice goalkeeper at the club, amidst talk of Lafont leaving.







The 21-year-old, who impressed on loan at Empoli during the second half of last season, has emerged as a target for both Southampton and Bournemouth in the Premier League.



However, it is claimed that Fiorentina are not prepared to let him go, especially considering Lafont is increasingly edging towards the exit door in Tuscany.





Lazio were also linked with wanting Dragowski as the replacement for Thomas Strakosha, who attracted interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.



The Polish goalkeeper has another two years remaining on his contract with La Viola.

