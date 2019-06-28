XRegister
06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

28/06/2019 - 20:26 BST

Former Celtic Loan Star Timothy Weah Set For Lille Medical

 




Former Celtic loan star Timothy Weah is set for medical after Lille reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a permanent transfer.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Parkhead and Celtic have been linked with maintaining their interest in him.  


 



However, Lille have been leading the chase to snare Weah away from PSG this summer, after reaching an agreement on contractual terms with the player.

PSG have remained open to the idea of allowing Weah to move elsewhere, should they receive the right offer in the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


And according to French radio station RMC, Weah is set for a medical with Lille after they reached an agreement with PSG for his permanent transfer.



It is claimed the clubs have agreed on €10m fee for Weah, who scored four goals for Celtic last season.

PSG have also managed to include a sell-on clause in the deal that would allow Weah to make the switch to northern France this summer.
 


The United States international has earned eight caps for his country.

Lille enjoyed an impressive outing in Ligue 1 last season, as they finished runners-up behind PSG.   
 