He’s Quality – Neil Lennon Delights At Celtic Signing Christopher Jullien

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Lennon has hailed centre-back Christopher Jullien as a quality performer after he completed a move to Celtic from Toulouse.



The defender has put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Celtic Park and will now be looking to kick on with his career at the Scottish champions.













Lennon is delighted to land Jullien, who was sold on a move to Celtic after visiting the club's facilities, and feels in the 26-year-old he has landed a quality player with superb defensive attributes.



The Bhoys boss told his club's official site: "We are absolutely delighted to bring Christopher to Celtic.





"He is a quality player with great attributes and we are very much looking forward to him joining the squad and working with him.







"We’ve got a squad of great quality already here at the club, who have achieved incredible success over the past few seasons, but it’s always good to add further quality to the group, and that’s what we’ve got with Christopher."



The Celtic manager also believes the Bhoys squad will be pleased with the addition of Jullien, as the group aim for more success next season.





"I know the players will be delighted to welcome him into the squad, and I know he will be keen to play his part in the seasons ahead as we look to deliver further success for our supporters", Lennon added.



Celtic are thought to be paying around €8m to sign Jullien from Ligue 1 side Toulouse.



Lennon will now be aiming to put Jullien through his paces over the course of pre-season.

