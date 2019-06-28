His Ability Is Ridiculous – Celtic Coach Hugely Impressed By Bhoy On Tour

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic first-team coach Damien Duff has termed Mikey Johnston's abilities 'world-class' and hopes that the upcoming season is a good one for the 20-year-old.



Johnston became a talking point after he scored a brace in the Hoops' 6-1 victory against Austrian side Pinkafeld in a friendly.













The Scotsman, who made his senior team debut for Celtic in May 2017, made 14 league appearances last season, scoring five goals in the process.



Four of those goals came from braces against Dundee and Hearts. Johnston has now done the same against Pinkafeld, although in a friendly.





Duff, who joined the club as a reserve team assistant coach before being promoted to the senior side, was delighted to see the youngster perform well and is hopeful that the player goes on to unlock his potential.







“I guess the standout that everyone is talking about, albeit against a poor team, is Mikey Johnston", Duff told Celtic's official website.



"His ability is ridiculous really. Some of the stuff I’ve seen from him has been world-class.





“Again, the team we were playing perhaps weren’t the greatest of opponents, but for Mikey, it’s a big season for him and I’d love to see him kick on."



Celtic are set to play their second friendly of the summer against Wiener Neustadt on Saturday and Johnston will be looking to once again catch the eye.

