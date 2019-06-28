XRegister
06 October 2018

28/06/2019 - 15:41 BST

I Kept In Touch With Christopher Jullien, Celtic Star Admits

 




Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has welcomed former team-mate Christopher Jullien to the club after the defender penned a four-year contract.

The Scottish Premiership champions completed the signing of Jullien from Toulouse on Friday, with the player agreeing a four-year contract.  


 



The 26-year-old is set to join up with the rest of the squad in Austria and start training this weekend. Among the Celtic players in the pre-season camp is Jullien's ex-Toulouse team-mate Edouard.

Both players signed for the French club in the 2016 summer transfer window, but Edouard arrived on a loan deal and left the following year.
 


However, the two are set to reunite at Celtic. The 21-year-old striker is excited to play with his fellow Frenchman again and welcomed the player to the club.



"He’s a very good player", Edouard told the club's official account in a Twitter Q&A.

"I liked playing with him at Toulouse and he’s a good friend.
 


"We kept in contact and I’m very happy that he’s signed.  

"I’m excited to play alongside him again, he can help the team a lot." 

Edouard, who has been at Celtic since 2017, found the back of the net 14 times and assisted six goals in the team's league-winning run last season.   
 