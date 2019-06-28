XRegister
06 October 2018

28/06/2019 - 10:33 BST

I Love This Club So Much – Rafael Camacho Delights At Swapping Liverpool For Sporting Lisbon

 




Rafael Camacho has admitted it is a dream come true to return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon after leaving Liverpool on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old, who made just two appearances for Liverpool last season, had been pushing to leave Anfield this summer.   


 



And in the wake of the interest from several clubs in Europe, Camacho has opted to return to his homeland by joining boyhood club Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal.

Despite being part of the academy at Sporting Lisbon, Camacho secured a move to the youth ranks at Manchester City in 2014, before shifting allegiances to Liverpool.
 


As such, Camacho has yet to make an appearance for the senior team at Sporting Lisbon and admitted it is a dream come true for him to return to his boyhood club this summer.



The highly-rated youngster also conceded he did not expect his return to be so soon and stressed he will work towards helping the team win trophies, while reiterating his warm feelings for the club.

“I did not expect it to be this fast, but I'm glad I'm here and I want to do my best for this club, which I love so much”, Camacho told the club’s official website.
 


“I remember the time I was picking up balls here and now it feels great to be here [as a first team player].

“It is a dream come true to be able to play here and I cannot wait to start.

“I want to do my best here to help the club win trophies.”

It has been claimed that Camacho’s fee could rise to £7m depending on bonuses, while Liverpool also hold a 20 per cent sell-on clause and buy-back option in the future.   
 