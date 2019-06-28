I’ll Give Everything For Celtic – Christopher Jullien

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Christopher Jullien is delighted to sign for the Scottish Premiership champions and has vowed to give his all for the club.



The Bhoys announced the signing of Jullien from French side Toulouse on Friday, with the player penning a four-year contract.













The centre-back will now fly to Austria to join up with his new team-mates, who are in the midst of a pre-season tour in the country.



Odsonne Edouard, who has been at Celtic since 2017, was Julien's team-mate at Toulouse for a year and the two will unite once again at the Scottish club.





The 26-year-old is in awe of the Hoops' historic treble win last season and hopes to be part of something special in the upcoming seasons.







“It’s achievements like this team have made that you dream of when you start out in football", Jullien told Celtic TV.



"I will try to bring everything for the team.





"This is a team who have won a lot.



"Last year they achieved a big thing and I’m going to try and give everything I can."



Jullien helped to keep eight clean sheets in his 34 appearances for Toulouse last season, aiding the club's escape from relegation to the second tier.

