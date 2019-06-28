XRegister
28/06/2019 - 14:19 BST

I’m Not Saying Yes Or No – Ajax Coach Coy On Interest In Tottenham Linked Steven Bergwijn

 




Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is remaining coy over the possibility of his club launching a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked Steven Bergwijn from rivals PSV Eindhoven.

The 21-year-old impressed during the recently concluded season, despite PSV finishing behind Ajax in the Eredivisie standings.


 



Bergwijn’s performances have not gone unnoticed and there are several clubs, including Tottenham, who have been linked with fighting for his signature in the summer transfer window.

Ajax have also been linked with wanting to re-sign Bergwijn, who left their youth ranks to join PSV in 2011, ahead of the upcoming season.
 


And in the wake of the rumours linking Bergwijn with a return to Amsterdam, Ten Hag has remained coy over the possibility of his club launching a move for the player.



The Ajax coach insisted he has a list of potential targets ready, but refused to admit whether Bergwijn is present on it or not.

“Bergwijn has never been mentioned by us. Make of that what you want. If we have news, we will report it”, Ten Hag told a press conference when asked.
 


“That's how we always do it. In the meantime, we do our work.

“We have our lists ready, going by position.

"I am not saying that Bergwijn is not on the list, but I am also not saying he is on it."

Bergwijn is claimed to have an agreement with PSV that he can leave the club this summer for the right price, but the Eindhoven side do not want to sell to domestic rivals.

 