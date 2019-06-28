Inter Legend Comments On Speculation Over Heading To Newcastle With Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter legend Marco Materazzi has commented on speculation he could take a job at Newcastle United with Jose Mourinho, admitting it is his big wish to team up with the former Nerazzurri boss in the dugout.



The Magpies are without a manager after parting ways with Rafael Benitez, who refused to extend his stay at St James’ Park by signing a new deal.













Newcastle have been linked with a host of potential contenders to take over, with Mourinho mooted in some quarters as a possibility.



It has been speculated that former Inter defender Materazzi could join him at Newcastle, but the Italian feels the time is not yet ripe for him to enter the dugout with Mourinho.





However, Materazzi admits that working with Mourinho again is his biggest wish post-playing.







Asked by Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport about speculation he could go to Newcastle with Mourinho, Materazzi replied: "It is [working with him] is probably my biggest wish since I stopped playing.



“It would mean starting with the number one [coach in the world], who would not want to?





"But there are also constraints that do not allow you to join at short notice. I don't think the time is ripe."



Mourinho is considered an outside bet for the Newcastle job, with the Portuguese tipped to only consider the role in the event of a takeover of the club by the Bin Zayed Group.

