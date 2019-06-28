Is Behaviour Why President So Keen To Sell Tottenham Target Tanguy Ndombele – Former Lyon Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Lyon goalkeeper Nicolas Puydebois has floated the possibility that Les Gones president Jean-Michel Aulas may believe Totttenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele is a behaviour problem and is keen to offload him quietly.



Following the sale of Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for over €50m, Lyon have no need to make another big sale this summer, but Ndombele is edging towards the exit door.













Tottenham are in talks with Lyon in order to find an agreement to sign Ndombele and Aulas is willing to play ball at the right price.



For Puydebois, there may be more than meets the eye to Aulas being ready to cash in on Ndombele and the former goalkeeper believes that it may well be to do with easing someone with less than impeccable behaviour in the dressing room out of the exit door.





Puydebois was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Radio: "I remember that the president had mentioned Tanguy Ndombele's behaviour after his first call-ups for the France national team.







"The president is an unforgiving person, who remembers things.



"Is there a process on the part of the president to move out a behaviour issue internally in a way that is not necessarily too loud?





"That is only one thing that I cannot rule out because in general it happens like that, that is to say, we put the dressing room first, despite the talent and qualities of the player.



"That behaviour topic may be something to mention to do with this sudden desire to sell to other clubs one of our best players", the former Lyon goalkeeper added.



Ndombele is a priority target for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, but the Premier League side are not yet in a position to clinch the transfer of the French midfielder.



The Lyon star has also been linked with Manchester United and Juventus this summer.

