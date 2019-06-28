Lazio Prepare Take It Or Leave It Offer For Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are prepared to make a final offer to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked Eljif Elmas from Fenerbahce during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Macedonian has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window, as several clubs in Europe continue to be linked with wanting to sign him.













Fenerbahce are well aware of the interest and remain open to the idea of cashing in on Elmas, should they receive the right price from any of the potential suitors.



Napoli and Sevilla have kept a close eye on Elmas, while Tottenham have already made an approach to snare him away from Turkey during the close season.





And according to Turkish daily Takvim, Lazio are eyeing making one last attempt to secure a deal for Elmas in the ongoing summer transfer window.







It is claimed the Italian club want to cash in on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic first, but they are also keen to offer Milan Badelj as part of the deal to sign Elmas from Fenerbahce.



However, it remains to be seen whether the Turkish giants are sold on the idea of the offer from Lazio to allow Elmas to go the other way.





The 19-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce last season.



He is under contract in Istanbul until 2022.

