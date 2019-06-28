Leeds United Send 21-Year-Old On Loan To Eredivisie

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the loan departure of attacker Jay-Roy Grot.



The powerful Dutch attacker spent last term on loan in his homeland at VVV-Venlo and is again heading back to the Eredivisie for another season of football.













Leeds have confirmed that Grot is to spend the 2019/20 season with Dutch top flight side Vitesse, as he looks to build on his spell at VVV-Venlo.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has ruled the young attacker surplus to requirements for the upcoming campaign and Grot is again set to play his football on loan.





Still just 21 years old, Grot clocked 33 appearances in the Eredivisie for VVV-Venlo last season, chipping in with six goals and three assists.







He scored in league games against NAC Breda, ADO Den Haag (twice), Fortuna Sittard, De Graafschap and Heerenveen.



Grot enjoyed a positive end to the season and scored three times in his final five league appearances.





He has another two years left to run on his contract at Elland Road and Leeds are continuing to keep him on the books, rather than looking to sell him permanently.

