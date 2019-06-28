XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2019 - 19:36 BST

Leeds United Set To Beat Wolves To Teenager

 




Leeds United are close to landing Carlisle United winger Liam McCarron, who has been linked with Wolves.

The young winger has caught the eye at Carlisle and a number of clubs took note of his potential over the course of last season.


 



Both Leeds and Wolves have been linked with wanting the teenager, but it appears it is the Whites who are set to win the race to snap him up.

Leeds are now close to signing 18-year-old McCarron from Carlisle, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay.
 


Winning the race for McCarron will be a feather in Leeds' cap, with the winger also having attracted the eyes of Derby County and Sheffield United.



It is unclear how much Leeds will pay for McCarron, but earlier this month they were linked with preparing a £250,000 bid.

The winger would be one for the future for Leeds and head coach Marcelo Bielsa may look to involve him with the Under-23s before welcoming him into the first team fold.
 


Leeds look set to lose winger Jack Clarke over the coming days, with the teenager set for Tottenham Hotspur, but they are close to drafting in another youngster in the shape of McCarron.
 