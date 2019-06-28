Leeds United Set To Beat Wolves To Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are close to landing Carlisle United winger Liam McCarron, who has been linked with Wolves.



The young winger has caught the eye at Carlisle and a number of clubs took note of his potential over the course of last season.













Both Leeds and Wolves have been linked with wanting the teenager, but it appears it is the Whites who are set to win the race to snap him up.



Leeds are now close to signing 18-year-old McCarron from Carlisle, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay.





Winning the race for McCarron will be a feather in Leeds' cap, with the winger also having attracted the eyes of Derby County and Sheffield United.







It is unclear how much Leeds will pay for McCarron, but earlier this month they were linked with preparing a £250,000 bid.



The winger would be one for the future for Leeds and head coach Marcelo Bielsa may look to involve him with the Under-23s before welcoming him into the first team fold.





Leeds look set to lose winger Jack Clarke over the coming days, with the teenager set for Tottenham Hotspur, but they are close to drafting in another youngster in the shape of McCarron.

