Leeds United Working Towards Key Date To Land Loan Signings

Leeds United are keen to wrap up a number of loan deals before they travel to Australia next month for their pre-season tour.



The Yorkshire giants are keen to move forward and earn promotion to the Premier League next season after narrowly missing out last time around.













But Leeds are working with a tight budget and are likely to do most of their transfer business in the loan market despite an expected incoming fee of £8.5m from Jack Clarke’s impending transfer to Tottenham.



Leeds are in talks with Manchester City to re-sign Jack Harrison on another loan deal and they are also working on making progress in their bid to sign further players on loan.





And, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, Leeds have a date in mind they are working to as they want loan arrivals in through the door before they go to Australia in the middle of July.







Leeds will face York City and Guiseley in pre-season friendlies before they travel to Australia to face Manchester United and Western Sydney Warriors.



Marcelo Bielsa is keen to have the club's business done soon as he looks to work with the new arrivals.





They are working on getting their hands on Brighton defender Ben White, Wolves winger Helder Costa and fellow wide-man Ryan Kent, who spent last season on loan at Rangers from Liverpool.

