28/06/2019 - 09:35 BST

Manchester City And Juventus Set To Hold Fresh Joao Cancelo Talks

 




Manchester City and Juventus have scheduled a fresh meeting after negotiations over the transfer of Joao Cancelo to England hit a roadblock.

Cancelo has been identified as one of the priority targets by Pep Guardiola, who wants to add the Portuguese’s quality to his squad ahead of next season.  


 



Despite a solid season in Italy, Juventus are prepared to sell the full-back in order to raise cash and talks have taken place between the two clubs over the proposed transfer.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the negotiations have come to a standstill.
 


Juventus want a fee of €60m from Cancelo’s departure and Manchester City are not ready to pay that figure in order to get the deal over the line.



The Premier League champions want to add Danilo to the negotiations to bring down the price, but Juventus are not interested in the Brazilian full-back.

The Manchester City hierarchy are also not pushing to get the deal over the line as Kyle Walker signed a new lucrative deal at the Etihad recently.
 


However, the two clubs remain keen on doing a deal and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and Manchester City’s Txiki Begiristain have already scheduled an appointment.

The two men are expected to meet soon and hope to thrash out an agreement that would see Cancelo join Manchester City.   
 