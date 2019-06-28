XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/06/2019 - 09:06 BST

Manchester City Continue To Covet Napoli Defender

 




Manchester City are preparing a fresh bid for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Senegalese is considered one of the best centre-backs in the world and his future at Napoli has been under the scanner over the last few months.  


 



He has yet to indicate that he wants to leave the Serie A giants and Napoli have also been insistent on not selling him this summer.

But Manchester City are believed to be keen on taking him to the Premier League and are claimed to be preparing a fresh assault to land Koulibaly ahead of next season.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League champions are preparing a bid around the €100m mark to snare him away from Napoli this summer.



Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of Koulibaly and is keen to add his quality to his squad next season.

Napoli remain keen on holding on to the player and Carlo Ancelotti has told president Aurelio De Laurentiis that he does not want to see Koulibaly leaving.
 


However, there are suggestions that Serie A giants could have a decision to make in the next month if Manchester City keep pushing.   
 